323 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

