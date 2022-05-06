3,291 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,291 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $16.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $558.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

