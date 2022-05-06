3,573 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $72,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $77,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.08. 17,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,689. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.