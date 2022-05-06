3,600 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
