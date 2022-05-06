$361.56 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to post $361.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $379.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,981. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.