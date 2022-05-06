367 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

