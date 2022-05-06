3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.92

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 10071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,701,019 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 427,818 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 189,279 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 28.1% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 148,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,615.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 685,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.