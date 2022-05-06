4,094 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,094 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 169,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

