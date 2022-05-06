43,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MET stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,833,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,333. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.