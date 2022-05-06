430,000 Shares in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNERU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

NASDAQ RNERU remained flat at $$10.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

