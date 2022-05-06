435 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.
STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.