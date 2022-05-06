$486.03 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will post $486.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $518.70 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $374.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $34.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 42.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.