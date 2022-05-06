510,000 Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,350,000.

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

