5,387 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,000. Alphabet makes up about 16.1% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,308.03. 74,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,623.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,762.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

