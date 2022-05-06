55I LLC Acquires Shares of 2,382 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after buying an additional 682,442 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,893,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,417,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.