55I LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

55I LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50.

