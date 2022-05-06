55I LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.