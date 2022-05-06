55I LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

55I LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $346.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.31. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.98 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

