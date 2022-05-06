55I LLC Sells 273 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

55I LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock stock opened at $633.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.00 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $709.24 and its 200 day moving average is $819.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

