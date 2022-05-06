55I LLC Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 273,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

