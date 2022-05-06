$60.76 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post $60.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.62 million and the lowest is $56.90 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $218.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $230.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $388.40 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $441.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,461. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $815.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

