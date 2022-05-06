$675.49 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will post $675.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $633.20 million to $752.39 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $480.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $11.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.49. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

