$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to post $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $670,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,334,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 581,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,821. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.