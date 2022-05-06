$71.06 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to post $71.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.72 million and the lowest is $70.40 million. Inseego posted sales of $65.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $303.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 61,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,205. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.