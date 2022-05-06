$73.39 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will report $73.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. CarLotz reported sales of $56.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $306.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $315.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $359.04 million, with estimates ranging from $328.88 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarLotz by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CarLotz by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CarLotz by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 24,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.