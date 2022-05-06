75,706 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

