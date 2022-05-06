8,081 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $54.69. 339,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

