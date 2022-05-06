8,372 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NVS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.