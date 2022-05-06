8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 48.1% Over Last Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $596,920.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00222911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,551.34 or 1.95809060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

