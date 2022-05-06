$944.79 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will announce $944.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.40 million and the highest is $955.74 million. Flowserve posted sales of $898.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. 1,508,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,496. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

