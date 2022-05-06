9,756,893 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Purchased by Forerunner Ventures Management LLC

Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,756,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,908,000. Hims & Hers Health accounts for approximately 100.0% of Forerunner Ventures Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,492. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $859.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,380 shares of company stock valued at $602,173 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

