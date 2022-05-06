A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 660 ($8.24) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.35).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £636.32 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.50 ($5.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 515.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($24,831.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

