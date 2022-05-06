A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading 11.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 12,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,811,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,617 shares of company stock valued at $412,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,681,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

