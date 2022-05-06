ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,102. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

