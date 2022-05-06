Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

