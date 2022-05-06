Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of ACCD opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.01.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accolade by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

