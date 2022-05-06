Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

