ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.50

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.35 ($1.07), with a volume of 35822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £60.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.56.

In other news, insider Richard John Jeffery bought 157,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £149,252.60 ($186,449.22). Also, insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan bought 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £39,799.68 ($49,718.53).

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

