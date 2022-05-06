Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.