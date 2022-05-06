Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

AE stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.79 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.