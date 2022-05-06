Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

ADUS stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

