ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

