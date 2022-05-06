adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

ADS traded down €5.58 ($5.87) during trading on Friday, hitting €188.22 ($198.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,816 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a one year high of €201.01 ($211.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €238.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

