adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($315.79) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €294.38 ($309.87).

FRA:ADS traded down €5.58 ($5.87) on Friday, hitting €188.22 ($198.13). 935,816 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €203.88 and a 200-day moving average of €238.94. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

