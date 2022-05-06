ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 3.4%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 1,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 335,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 277,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.