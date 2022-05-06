Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.50.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.76. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.