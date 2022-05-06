Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

