Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.

AEIS traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $76.98. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,169,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

