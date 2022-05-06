Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $78.71. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,901. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.