Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,901. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

