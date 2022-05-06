Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.
Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,901. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.
AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
